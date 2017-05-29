Monday, May 29, 2017
Dome’s Lamboghini sports car clean: DSI

Luxury cars Lamborghini Aventador
TN News 0

The Department of Special Investigation has cleared wellknown entertainer Dome Pakorn Lam’s green Lamboghini for suspicion that it was one of the luxurious cars reported to be stolen in Britain and imported into Thailand.

Dome wrote in the Instagram, saying that he had dreamed for a car that he loves since childhood and had been working for the past 30 years to save enough money to buy his dreamed car – sometimes without sleep and some times not eating that he was supposed to eat.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

