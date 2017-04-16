‘Yes’ Wins 51.3% in Turkey Referendum after 98% of Ballots Tallied

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Turkey’s state-run news agency has said “Yes” votes are leading in Turkey’s referendum on whether to grant the President sweeping new powers.

But the main opposition party, CHP, have said they will demand a recount of 37 per cent of the vote, claiming that 1.5 million “illegal” ballots were counted.

The pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) also said they had information there was between three and four per cent voter fraud during the vote.

The “Yes” side took an early lead during vote counting and stood at more than 51 per cent with 98 percent of ballots tallied, The Anadolu Agency said.

However, there was also confusion over the number of votes that had been counted, with the Supreme Election Commission reporting that only 65 to 70 per cent of ballots had been opened.

Data cited by Anadolu showed a high percentage of “Yes” votes in central Anatolia, while “No” votes led in coastal regions near the Aegean Sea and Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast.

