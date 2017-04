The management of Spring Radio broadcasting station is due to meet with secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) at about 10 am on Monday to discuss the temporary shutdown of the station.

Management of Spring Radio FM 98.5 MHz said in its webpage on Sunday evening that they expected to resume broadcasting as normal as of noon on Monday following the meeting with NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tanthasit.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters