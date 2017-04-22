Two pubs in Pathum Thani shut down for operating beyond permitted hours

Some 80 officials of the Interior Ministry’s Provincial Administration Department raided two pubs in Pathum Thani’s Klong Lung district after they were found to be operating beyond the permitted hours. Following the raids, the authorities ordered the closure of DJ Zone pub and Wieng Chan pub for five years.

The raid was led by Piriya Chandilok, director of the Investigation and Legal Division of the department, and Klong Luang district chief Sirichai Traisarnsri.

By The Nation