Saturday, April 22, 2017
Home > Bangkok > Two pubs in Pathum Thani shut down for operating beyond permitted hours

Two pubs in Pathum Thani shut down for operating beyond permitted hours

Bar girls in Walking Street,
TN Bangkok 0

Some 80 officials of the Interior Ministry’s Provincial Administration Department raided two pubs in Pathum Thani’s Klong Lung district after they were found to be operating beyond the permitted hours. Following the raids, the authorities ordered the closure of DJ Zone pub and Wieng Chan pub for five years.

The raid was led by Piriya Chandilok, director of the Investigation and Legal Division of the department, and Klong Luang district chief Sirichai Traisarnsri.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Maeklong railway market

Unseen Bangkok

‘Fake policeman’ arrested in Bangkok for extortion

Amazing view of Bangkok BTS Skytrain at night

Bangkok named world’s most visited city

Leave a Reply