Military and police forces launched a crackdown on dark influential figures on Koh Samui as part of the campaign to put the house in order.

Four suspects were arrested and five guns of unspecified calibres as well as ammunition were seized on the first day of the crackdown, code-named Fa Sarng (Dawn), which focused on five targets in Tambon Bor Phud on Koh Samui.

