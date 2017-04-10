Monday, April 10, 2017
Pakistan to execute Indian “spy” – military

Political meeting in Islambad
PanARMENIAN.Net – Pakistan will execute an Indian man arrested in the southwestern province of Balochistan last year who officials claim has confessed to being a spy for Indian intelligence, the country’s powerful military said Monday, April 10, according to AFP.

The man, named by the army as Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav who also goes by the alias Hussein Mubarak Patel, was found guilty by a military court and sentenced to death.

“Today, (army chief) Gen Qamer Javed Bajwa has confirmed his death sentence,” a military statement said, without stating when the execution would take place.

