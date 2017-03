A Muslim man, who was the chief engineer of a tambon administrative organisation in the restive southern province of Pattani was gunned down Friday night, police said.

Police said Abduloh Padohlee, 36, was shot at 9:30 pm by two gunmen at the roadside weekly market on the village road in Kamiyoh village in tambon Kamiyoh in Mueang district while he was shopping for foods.

By The Nation