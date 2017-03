Heavy rains early Monday caused traffic snarls on several Bangkok streets even before the rush hours, police and traffic radio station JS 100 reported. Among those that became congested following the rains were the local road along the Ram-Indra expressway, the notorious Lat Phrao intersection and the inbound Rama VIII Road.

JS 100 reported that the congestion also happened on Sukhumvit Road from Soi 101/1 to Soi 50 in front of Tesco Lotus store.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation