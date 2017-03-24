DLT: motorists with pending fines can pay annual car tax

BANGKOK, 23 March 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has clarified that vehicle owners with pending traffic ticket fines will be allowed to pay their annual car tax in all cases.

DLT Director General Sanit Phromwong disclosed that the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) had invoked Article 44 to enhance land traffic law enforcement’s effectiveness, while the DLT will continue to allow car owners to pay for their annual car tax in all cases.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri

Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee