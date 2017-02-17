Smart Startup 2017 kicked off in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 16 February 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce and its partners has organized Smart Startup 2017 in support of the Creative Thailand plan, presenting a platform for Thai businesses to discuss working the 4.0 era.

Minister of Commerce Aphiradee Tantraporn said Smart Startup 2017 is being held under the concept “Opportunities in a New Business Era” and will focus on connecting SMEs and Startups. The event is in line with government policy to alter the Thai economy’s structure to enhance its competitiveness and to drive existing businesses towards being Smart Enterprises.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua