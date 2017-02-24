Friday, February 24, 2017
PM visits Sisaket, urges unity and cooperation with govt

Sisaket Train station
SISAKET, 24 February 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has visited residents of the northeastern province of Sisaket, inspecting local government projects and following up on state policies.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived at Rasi Salai school in Rasi Salai district, where he was greeted by the locals residents and briefed on the performance of local authorities. He urged locals to maintain unity, think about the future, and work with the provincial administration to address ongoing issues, such as drought, flooding and wildfires.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

