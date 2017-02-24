PM visits Sisaket, urges unity and cooperation with govt

SISAKET, 24 February 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has visited residents of the northeastern province of Sisaket, inspecting local government projects and following up on state policies.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived at Rasi Salai school in Rasi Salai district, where he was greeted by the locals residents and briefed on the performance of local authorities. He urged locals to maintain unity, think about the future, and work with the provincial administration to address ongoing issues, such as drought, flooding and wildfires.

