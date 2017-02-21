Five die as plane crashes into Melbourne shopping centre

PanARMENIAN.Net – A light aircraft exploded Tuesday, February 21 in a “massive fireball” with police saying none of the five people aboard survived as it smashed into a shopping centre near the Australian city of Melbourne, AFP reports.

The Beechcraft plane veered just after take-off into the shopping centre, that was still closed, next to Essendon Fields airport.

“Five on the aircraft and looks like no-one has survived the crash,” said Victoria police assistant commissioner Stephen Leane.

