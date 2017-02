Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) says it has adjusted bidding requirements for new trolleys for Suvarnabhumi, after a wild pileup of baggage carts that showed problems with moving luggage around inside the country’s top airport.

About 10 passengers and eight trolleys were involved in the accident that began when one of the carts tipped over and ended in a series of rear-end collisions at the top of one of the airport’s moving stairways.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SOMPORN THAPANACHAI