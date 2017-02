PHICHIT, 21 February 2017 (NNT) – Several provinces are running short on water as the country is easing into summer.

In Phichit, water levels in natural waterways are decreasing rapidly, crippling the local irrigation system and forcing people in Sak Lek district to purchase water from the municipal area.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom