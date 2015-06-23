Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Bangkok: Korean phone-scam ring busted

Seven South Koreans were arrested when police raided a suspected telephone-fraud call centre operating inside a Sukhumvit area condominium Tuesday.

Crime Suppression Division and Khlong Tan police launched the operation on a tip that a group of Koreans had suspected of illegal activities since May 27.

  1. Why do people like to make a shortcut to everything, even making money. They won’t survive for long doing it anyway. Easy come easy go, remember? They better take a lesson on that and never repeat it again. I read a lot about this so-called phone call scamming. Reading this make me realize that phone call scamming is really a global issue. It’s not something we should take lightly.

