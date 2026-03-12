Indian Tourist Found Dead on Kalim Beach in Phuket

PHUKET — A 44-year-old Indian tourist was found dead on Kalim Beach, Phuket, on the morning of March 12, shortly after having breakfast, with local authorities launching an investigation to determine the cause of death.

American Man Found Dead Near Reservoir in Pattaya

The deceased, identified as Mr. S., was discovered lying face down on the beach outside his accommodation by a hotel worker, who immediately reported the incident to authorities.

Discovery

The tourist’s wife, identified only as V. B., was informed by hotel staff and became visibly distressed when identifying her husband at the scene. The couple had checked into their hotel at approximately 3 a.m. on the same day, planning to stay until March 15.

According to reports, Mr. S. had breakfast at around 8 a.m. without showing any signs of illness or distress prior to the incident, making his sudden death particularly unexpected for family and hotel staff.

Investigation

Police responding to the scene found no visible injuries on the deceased’s body, and there has been no indication of foul play, according to initial police assessments. The body was transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a formal autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of death and are awaiting autopsy results before drawing any conclusions. The investigation continues as police gather more details and interview witnesses who may have observed the tourist before his death.

Diplomatic Notification

The Indian Embassy has been notified of the

death and is coordinating with local authorities to assist in handling the situation and supporting the deceased’s wife during this difficult time. Embassy officials will work with Thai authorities on necessary documentation and repatriation procedures once the autopsy is complete.

Phuket Fishermen Rescue Tourist After He Falls from Boat Near Nai Yang Beach

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of travel insurance and emergency preparedness for international tourists, even when visiting destinations known for safety and relaxation. Further updates are expected following the completion of the autopsy and ongoing police investigation.

-Thailand News (TN)