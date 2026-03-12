American Man Found Dead Near Reservoir in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A 50-year-old American man was found dead in an apparent suicide near Mabprachan Reservoir in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on March 11, 2026, after sending a video message to his wife indicating his intention to end his life, police said.

Authorities are continuing their investigation while coordinating with the United States Embassy to notify relatives and complete required legal procedures.

Discovery of the Body

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on March 11, Pol. Lt. Col. Jirasak Aebfaeng, an investigating officer at Nong Prue Police Station, received a report of a man found hanged in a scrub area beneath the embankment of Mabprachan Reservoir in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. Rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya were dispatched to the scene with police officers to conduct an inspection.

Officers found the body of Mr. Jason, aged 50, an American national, seated against a tree with a rope tied around his neck and attached to a branch above. A Yamaha motorcycle bearing registration from Chon Buri, belonging to the deceased, was parked neatly nearby. Initial checks at the scene revealed no signs of struggle or other suspicious circumstances, suggesting the man had acted alone.

Wife’s Statement

The victim’s wife, identified only as Mrs. B, told police through tears that her husband had suffered from several chronic medical conditions, including blood clots and heart disease. She also said he had mental health issues and depression, and had frequently expressed distress about his illnesses and a desire to end his life.

According to her statement, the man left home on March 9 and could not be contacted. At approximately 4:00 p.m. on that day, he sent her a message and video clip via his phone stating that he intended to hang himself. After receiving the message, she immediately contacted police and attempted to locate him using the GPS signal from his phone but was unable to find him. She was later informed that his body had been discovered in the wooded area near the reservoir.

Investigation

Police have documented the scene and recorded the case in the official logbook as evidence. Investigators believe the man took his own life to escape suffering from serious illness, although further inquiries are being conducted to confirm the circumstances.

Police are coordinating with the United States Embassy to notify other relatives and to proceed with the required legal procedures for handling the death of a foreign national in Thailand.

