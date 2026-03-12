German Man Dies After Falling from 9th Floor of Pattaya Hotel

PATTAYA — A 38-year-old German national died after falling from the ninth floor of a hotel in Pattaya late on March 11, 2026, with police initially believing it to be suicide related to stress from personal and financial problems.

American Man Found Dead Near Reservoir in Pattaya

The incident occurred at 11:35 p.m. at a hotel in Soi Pratumnak 5, Chon Buri province, according to police reports.

Emergency Response

Police Lieutenant Pakorn Prakobnan, deputy investigation inspector at Pattaya City Police Station, received the report of a person falling from height and immediately informed his superior, Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyu, the station chief. Investigators, along with officers from the police investigative team and rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Pattaya, were dispatched to examine the scene.

Emergency responders found the man’s body on the ground beside the hotel building after he had fallen from the ninth-floor rooftop. He died at the scene from the impact, and authorities cordoned off the area to prevent bystanders from approaching while evidence was collected.

Scene Examination

Officers inspected the rooftop and discovered a pair of shoes believed to belong to the deceased left behind near the edge. Police confirmed the man had been staying in a room on the second floor of the hotel, where investigators reported no signs of a struggle or disturbance.

Girlfriend’s Account

Shortly after the incident, the man’s girlfriend arrived at the scene and became visibly distressed upon seeing his body. She remained in tears as officials continued their investigation and questioned her.

According to the girlfriend, whose name was withheld, the couple had argued previously and had been living separately for about two months. She said the separation followed her discovery that the foreign man already had a family, though she did not expect the situation would lead him to take his own life. She added that she only learned about the incident after receiving a phone call informing her of what had happened, prompting her to rush to the hotel.

Financial Difficulties

Hotel staff also told police the man had reportedly been facing financial difficulties, noting that he had not paid his rent for two months. The combination of relationship issues and financial stress may have contributed to his decision, according to initial police assessments.

Investigation Ongoing

Police carried out a detailed examination of the scene and coordinated with the investigative unit to gather further evidence. Initial findings suggest the incident may have been linked to stress stemming from both personal issues and financial problems.

ASOS Co-Founder Quentin Griffiths Dies After Falling from 17th Floor Balcony in Pattaya

The body was later transferred by rescue personnel for a formal post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death. Authorities said the investigation will continue while officials await the results of the autopsy. No further details about the deceased’s identity have been released pending notification of next of kin.

-Thailand News (TN)