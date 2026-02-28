MotoGP 2026 Season Roars to Life in Thailand as Buriram Hosts Spectacular Season Opener

BURIRAM — The MotoGP 2026 season officially ignited on Friday with the PT Grand Prix of Thailand at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, drawing tens of thousands of passionate fans from across the kingdom and around the world for a three-day festival of speed spanning February 27 to March 1.

The Circuit of Buriram has transformed into a sea of colorful merchandise and national flags as enthusiasts eagerly gather to witness the season’s first race, featuring the world’s top riders battling for supremacy on one of the most demanding tracks on the MotoGP calendar.

A Historic Season Opener

This year’s Thai Grand Prix holds particular significance as it marks the final season for the current 1,000cc engine configuration before the sport transitions to 850cc machinery in 2027. Fans have flocked to the circuit not only to witness the racing but to view the latest generation of prototype machines that will compete throughout this historic season.

The paddock buzzes with anticipation as teams and riders prepare for the first green flag of 2026. Among the star-studded lineup, all eyes are on Marc Márquez, now competing with the factory Ducati Lenovo team after his departure from Gresini Racing. The eight-time world champion’s partnership with the dominant Desmosedici machinery has generated enormous interest throughout the offseason.

Joining him on the grid is his brother Álex Márquez, continuing with Gresini Racing and aiming to build on his increasingly competitive performances. Marco Bezzecchi begins a new chapter with Aprilia Racing, seeking to establish himself as a consistent front-runner aboard the RS-GP machine.

Fan Experience and Entertainment

Gates open at 6:30 a.m. for general admission ticket holders and 7:30 a.m. for grandstand and side stand patrons, with Sunday’s schedule shifting to a 7:00 a.m. opening to accommodate the main race day program. The circuit’s facilities have been operating at full capacity since Thursday, with fan zones and merchandise stalls doing brisk business.

Beyond the on-track action, the event offers a rich tapestry of Thai cultural experiences and entertainment. The popular Tuk Tuk Challenge allows fans to experience the unique Thai three-wheeled vehicles in a fun competitive setting, while Muay Thai showcases provide authentic displays of Thailand’s national sport between track sessions.

The entertainment lineup features an impressive roster of Thai musical talent, with performances by Little John, Klear, Lomosonic, Sien Banterngsilp, and Silly Fools ensuring the festival atmosphere continues long after the bikes have returned to the garages.

Strategic Implications

Industry experts note that the Thai Grand Prix represents a crucial start to the season, with the impending engine specification changes for 2027 already influencing team strategies and development priorities. Teams must balance their 2026 championship campaigns with early development work on the new 850cc machines that will define the sport’s next era.

The Buriram circuit, with its long straights, technical sections, and demanding braking zones, provides the perfect canvas for the opening chapter of what promises to be a compelling season. The track’s abrasive surface and tropical conditions add additional variables that will test rider fitness, machine reliability, and team strategy from the very first race.

Global Attention

Following the Thai Grand Prix, the MotoGP circus will embark on its global journey, visiting circuits across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East before concluding the season in November. For now, however, all attention remains fixed on Buriram, where the 2026 season has officially begun and the first clues about the championship battle ahead will emerge.

Fans around the world are watching closely as the green flag prepares to drop, eager to see which riders and teams have found the perfect preparation over the winter months and who will emerge as the first winner of this pivotal season.

-Thailand News (TN)