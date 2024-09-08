Parents and Teachers Protest Against Cannabis Farm Near Kindergarten in Mukdahan

On September 3rd, 2024, Mr. Adul Siriman, the Head of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation at Mukdahan Municipality, received complaints from teachers and parents of a local kindergarten regarding the strong odor of cannabis plants affecting the school’s operations.

The cannabis plants were reportedly being cultivated on a building directly in front of the school, causing not only a pervasive smell but also leaks from the cultivation site into the school premises.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

