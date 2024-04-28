A young boy gets his hair cut in Bangkok

Phuket Police Investigates Illegal Foreigner Allegedly Working at Barber Shop

The Patong Police inspected a barber shop in Patong over reports from concerned citizens that a foreigner was allegedly working there illegally.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on Saturday (April 27th) at 2:30 P.M. they inspected a barber shop in Patong. The inspection came after they were notified from a concerned citizen via an online channel that there was a foreigner allegedly illegally working at the barber shop.

