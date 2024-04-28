Phuket Police Investigates Illegal Foreigner Allegedly Working at Barber Shop

The Patong Police inspected a barber shop in Patong over reports from concerned citizens that a foreigner was allegedly working there illegally.

Two Indians and Two Myanmar Men Arrested in Phuket for Overstaying and Illegally Working

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on Saturday (April 27th) at 2:30 P.M. they inspected a barber shop in Patong. The inspection came after they were notified from a concerned citizen via an online channel that there was a foreigner allegedly illegally working at the barber shop.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

