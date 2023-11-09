Thailand Sets Up Emergency Center for Impending Haze Crisis

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has established an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to address the critical issue of haze pollution, which is forecasted to intensify, especially in the northern region.

Bangkok to Brace for Hazardous Dust from Nov 9 to 12

Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr Opas Karnkawinpong acknowledged the persistent challenge posed by PM2.5, ultra-fine dust particles considered harmful to health. While seasonal rains have currently mitigated the issue in Bangkok, patterns suggest a resurgence later in the year lasting until mid-March. The expected drier and hotter conditions may contribute to an increased risk of forest fires, exacerbating the air quality problems.

