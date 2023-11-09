}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Thai Government Acts on Oil Stockpiling Complaints Amid Fuel Shortage Concerns

TN November 9, 2023 0
Esso gas station on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok, Thailand

Esso gas station in Thailand. Photo: Sry85. CC BY-SA 4.0.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government is addressing the recent complaints about the stockpiling of fuel, which reportedly led to shortages at numerous service stations across the nation.

Thai Energy Ministry to probe gasohol shortage

Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, the Deputy Government Spokesperson, has revealed that following reports of fuel hoarding which caused shortages at several fuel stations, the Ministry of Energy has been proactive in investigating these incidents to safeguard the rights of consumers.

The Deputy Spokesperson indicated that after the government implemented measures to alleviate the public’s energy costs by reducing excise tax rates on fuel by 1-2.50 baht per liter, significant pricing shifts raised suspicions of hoarding behaviors. In response, the Ministry of Labor examined various fuel stations to determine if the decreased fuel prices, which led to increased patronage and subsequent fuel exhaustion, were factual. The Ministry of Energy assures that the price reductions are subsidized by the state and do not affect the operators’ profits, hence they cannot refuse to sell.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand

Tags: , , ,

