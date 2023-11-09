Carabao vows to fill gaps in the beer market
Carabao Group, the energy drink manufacturer, is set to tap Thailand’s 260-billion-baht beer market following the introduction yesterday of its Carabao and Tawandang beer brands.
Sathien Sathientham, chief executive of the group, said it had invested 4 billion baht in the contruction of a beer production plant with a total production capacity of 400 million litres per year in Chai Nat province, using globally standardised production technology and imported machinery.
