Carabao vows to fill gaps in the beer market

November 9, 2023
Carabao Energy Drink logo.

Carabao Energy Drink logo. Photo: คาราบาว / Facebook.

Carabao Group, the energy drink manufacturer, is set to tap Thailand’s 260-billion-baht beer market following the introduction yesterday of its Carabao and Tawandang beer brands.

Aed Carabao Announces That They Are Disbanding Next Year

Sathien Sathientham, chief executive of the group, said it had invested 4 billion baht in the contruction of a beer production plant with a total production capacity of 400 million litres per year in Chai Nat province, using globally standardised production technology and imported machinery.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pitsinee Jitpleecheep
BANGKOK POST

