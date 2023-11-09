Carabao vows to fill gaps in the beer market

Carabao Group, the energy drink manufacturer, is set to tap Thailand’s 260-billion-baht beer market following the introduction yesterday of its Carabao and Tawandang beer brands.

Aed Carabao Announces That They Are Disbanding Next Year

Sathien Sathientham, chief executive of the group, said it had invested 4 billion baht in the contruction of a beer production plant with a total production capacity of 400 million litres per year in Chai Nat province, using globally standardised production technology and imported machinery.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pitsinee Jitpleecheep

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts