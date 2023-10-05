Two arrested in Yala for allegedly selling modified gun to Siam Paragon shooter

Two men have been arrested in the southern province of Yala today (Thursday), for allegedly selling a modified blank-firing pistol to the suspect in the shooting spree at the Siam Paragon shopping mall yesterday, in which two people died and five others were injured.

Siam Paragon Mall shooting suspect charged with premeditated murder

The two suspects were identified only as “Suwannahong” and “Akkarawit”. Police also found 209 blank cartridges of unknown calibre, 33 gun barrels, nine magazines, 27 tools used for gun modification and two bank books in Suwannahong’s house.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

