Dom, captain of Wild Boars football team, killed himself at school in UK
The captain of the Thai football team trapped in a cave for several days in 2018, took his own life while at school in the UK, a coroner has ruled, according to BBC.
Duangphet Phromthep was found unconscious at Brooke House College in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, on 12 February. He died two days later at Kettering General Hospital.
By Thai PBS World