Dom, captain of Wild Boars football team, killed himself at school in UK

The 12 boys and coach recovering in their hospital beds after being rescued from Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province. Photo: Thailand Government Spokesman Bureau.

The captain of the Thai football team trapped in a cave for several days in 2018, took his own life while at school in the UK, a coroner has ruled, according to BBC.

Member of ‘Wild Boar’ football team dies while studying in UK

Duangphet Phromthep was found unconscious at Brooke House College in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, on 12 February. He died two days later at Kettering General Hospital.

