Thai PM Srettha Thavisin meets Cambodian PM on introductory visit
Phnom Penh, Sept 29 (TNA) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the delegation on Thursday arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport, Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia, on his first introductory visit to the country.
PM Srettha to donate his monthly salary to charity: Government spokesman
At the Cambodia’s Prime Minister Office, he took part in the official welcoming ceremony before having a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Hun Manet.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!