Thai PM Srettha Thavisin meets Cambodian PM on introductory visit

Phnom Penh, Sept 29 (TNA) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the delegation on Thursday arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport, Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia, on his first introductory visit to the country.

PM Srettha to donate his monthly salary to charity: Government spokesman

At the Cambodia’s Prime Minister Office, he took part in the official welcoming ceremony before having a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts