Thai PM Srettha Thavisin meets Cambodian PM on introductory visit

TN September 29, 2023 0
Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Phnom Penh city sunset. Photo: Dmitry A. Mottl.

Phnom Penh, Sept 29 (TNA) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the delegation on Thursday arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport, Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia, on his first introductory visit to the country.

PM Srettha to donate his monthly salary to charity: Government spokesman

At the Cambodia’s Prime Minister Office, he took part in the official welcoming ceremony before having a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Padipat Suntiphada is a politician and currently the First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand since July 2023.

Move Forward’s expulsion of Padipat Suntiphada slammed as shameful

TN September 29, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police headquarters, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok

General Torsak Sukvimol Appointed as New Top Cop in Thailand

TN September 29, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Srettha.

PM Srettha to donate his monthly salary to charity: Government spokesman

TN September 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin meets Cambodian PM on introductory visit

TN September 29, 2023 0
Padipat Suntiphada is a politician and currently the First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand since July 2023.

Move Forward’s expulsion of Padipat Suntiphada slammed as shameful

TN September 29, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police headquarters, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok

General Torsak Sukvimol Appointed as New Top Cop in Thailand

TN September 29, 2023 0
Inside Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok

Teacher suspended for repeatedly slapping student at university in Bangkok

TN September 29, 2023 0
The Patatya United Stadium.

Pattaya Set to Complete Construction of Football Stadium within 820 Days

TN September 29, 2023 0