Move Forward’s expulsion of Padipat Suntiphada slammed as shameful
The Move Forward party’s “sacking” of deputy House speaker Padipat Suntiphada from the party Thursday night has come under heavy criticism by Pheu Thai and Democrat party members, calling the decision a “shameful political gambit.”
Tankhun Jitt-itsara, head of the Democrat party’s human rights and gender equality promotion committee, described the decision to “sac” Padipat from the party as an “unparalleled and shameful political gambit” to claim the opposition leader’s post for its leader Chaithawat Tulathon, and to keep Padipat as the deputy House speaker, albeit under a different political banner.
