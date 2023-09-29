General Torsak Sukvimol Appointed as New Top Cop in Thailand
Police General Torsak Sukvimol has officially been appointed as the 14th Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police.
Royal Thai Police Eying Changing Traffic Police Uniforms to Look More Friendly
A meeting was held on Wednesday (September 27th) and was chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the Thai police commission. They officially selected Police General Torsak Sukvimol as the 14th Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police (RTP).
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!