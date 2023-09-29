General Torsak Sukvimol Appointed as New Top Cop in Thailand

Police General Torsak Sukvimol has officially been appointed as the 14th Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police.

Royal Thai Police Eying Changing Traffic Police Uniforms to Look More Friendly

A meeting was held on Wednesday (September 27th) and was chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the Thai police commission. They officially selected Police General Torsak Sukvimol as the 14th Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts