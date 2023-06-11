Four complaints demanding dissolution of Move Forward party rejected









Thailand’s registrar of political parties has rejected four complaints, demanding that the Election Commission (EC) proposes to the Constitutional Court that the Move Forward party be disbanded, on the grounds that all of the complaints lack credible evidence.

Pita Limjaroenrat’s ambitions as prime minister face serious hurdle

One of the complaints accuses Move Forward MP for Phitsanuloke, Padipat Suntiphada, of offending the monarchy during his campaign speech in the province on March 5th this year, in violation of the edict on electoral campaigning.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

