135km canal planned to ease central Thailand flooding

TN June 11, 2023 0
A canal or klong in Thailand

A canal also known as klong, in Thailand. Photo: Nikolay (Pixabay).




The Royal Irrigation Department plans an 80-billion-baht canal through five provinces to mitigate flooding in the lower Chao Phraya river basin.

Several Areas in Bangkok Flooded After Heavy Rain

Pichet Ratanaprasartkul, the department’s director for engineering and architectural design, said the new canal would stretch 135 kilometres from tambon Roeng Rang in Sao Hai district of Saraburi to tambon Song Khlong in Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao.

