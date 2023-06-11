Pita Limjaroenrat’s ambitions as prime minister face serious hurdle









The Election Commission’s decision to pursue possible criminal charges against Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat could pose a serious threat to his chance of becoming Thailand’s next prime minister, according to political analysts.

They said senators opposed to Pita would have an excuse not to vote for his prime ministerial nomination while the case against him is pending in the Criminal Court.

