Pita Limjaroenrat’s ambitions as prime minister face serious hurdle

TN June 11, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat, House of Representative member in Thailand Parliament, Future Forward Party.

Pita Limjaroenrat, House of Representative member in Thailand Parliament, Future Forward Party. Photo: Sirakorn Lamyai.




The Election Commission’s decision to pursue possible criminal charges against Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat could pose a serious threat to his chance of becoming Thailand’s next prime minister, according to political analysts.

EC dismisses media shareholding complaints against Pita Limjaroenrat

They said senators opposed to Pita would have an excuse not to vote for his prime ministerial nomination while the case against him is pending in the Criminal Court.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat with his followers.

Four complaints demanding dissolution of Move Forward party rejected

TN June 11, 2023 0
A canal or klong in Thailand

135km canal planned to ease central Thailand flooding

TN June 11, 2023 0
Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Nurse Shortage at State-run Thai Hospitals Concerning

TN June 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat with his followers.

Four complaints demanding dissolution of Move Forward party rejected

TN June 11, 2023 0
A canal or klong in Thailand

135km canal planned to ease central Thailand flooding

TN June 11, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat, House of Representative member in Thailand Parliament, Future Forward Party.

Pita Limjaroenrat’s ambitions as prime minister face serious hurdle

TN June 11, 2023 0
Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Nurse Shortage at State-run Thai Hospitals Concerning

TN June 11, 2023 0
Suvarnabhumi Airport, view from passenger gateway to terminal 2

Soft opening of Suvarnabhumi’s SAT-1 terminal in September

TN June 11, 2023 0