Barcoded traffic tickets to be used starting on Sunday

BANGKOK, 11th December 2017 (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police says barcode traffic tickets will be issued to law breakers starting next Sunday.

Royal Thai Police Spokesperson Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen has disclosed that the new barcode traffic tickets will be used within areas under the jurisdiction of the Metro Police Bureau, Provincial Police Region 1, Provincial Police Region 2, and Provincial Police Region 7.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand