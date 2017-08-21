Police to introduce barcode traffic tickets

BANGKOK, 21 August 2017 (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police is preparing to introduce new traffic tickets later this year and bring back the penalty point system.

According to the Royal Government Gazette, the latest traffic tickets will contain English translations and barcodes, allowing motorists to pay fines at branches of Krung Thai Bank with Police Ticket Management (PTM) booths. The new system will come into effect within 120 days.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand