Monday, August 21, 2017
DSI seizes huge fake brandname footwear

Converse sneakers
TN News 0

A huge cache of fake brandname footwear seized after the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) raided several warehouses and distribution centres in Bangkok and Nakhon Pathom last week.

DSI deputy director-general Pol Maj Suriya Singhakamol and commissioner of the Intellectual Property Affairs Bureau Col Phinit Tangsakul revealed at a press conference Monday (Aug 21) that the seizure came after a month long operation in six targets in Bangkok and one place in Nakhon Pathom where pirated footwear were found to be stored before distribution to retailing shops across the country.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

