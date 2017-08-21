DSI seizes huge fake brandname footwear

A huge cache of fake brandname footwear seized after the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) raided several warehouses and distribution centres in Bangkok and Nakhon Pathom last week.

DSI deputy director-general Pol Maj Suriya Singhakamol and commissioner of the Intellectual Property Affairs Bureau Col Phinit Tangsakul revealed at a press conference Monday (Aug 21) that the seizure came after a month long operation in six targets in Bangkok and one place in Nakhon Pathom where pirated footwear were found to be stored before distribution to retailing shops across the country.

