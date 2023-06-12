Bangkok Police Seize 200 Million Baht Worth of Heroin Destined for Australia
Anti-drug police confiscated 32 kilograms of heroin worth 200 million baht in Bangkok yesterday. The drugs were reportedly destined for Melbourne, Australia.
Bangkok: Drug Bust Stops 18 Kg of Heroin Bound for Australia
On June 10th at the Customs X-ray and Technology Center, Bangkok Port Customs Office, Mr. Phanthong Loykulnan, spokesman of the Customs Department, announced the results of the seizure of 32 kilograms of heroin, with a value exceeding 200 million baht.
Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational
