Social Development ministry called for regulating temples following abduction of a boy in Sing Buri

TN September 30, 2023 0
Bannonglee in Singburi

Bannonglee in Singburi. Photo: Sumetkrab.

The Mirror Foundation has proposed that the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security step in to regulate temples providing shelter to children, mostly ethnic children, who are either orphans or whose parents cannot afford to look after them, following the kidnapping of a 14-year-old boy from a temple in Sing Buri province.

Beauty contestant, others charged with abduction, ransom of Chinese man in Bangkok

The boy was recently rescued by the police in Prachantakham district of Prachin Buri after he had been abducted and retained for 13 days from a temple in Sing Buri province. The alleged abductor, identified as “Phan”, was arrested.

Full story: thaipbsworld.co

By Thai PBS World

