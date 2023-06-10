Sick Thai Elephant to Return Home from Sri Lanka on July 2

Aerial view of Mirissa and the coast of Sri Lanka. Photo: dronepicr / flickr.









BANGKOK, June 9 (TNA) – Ailing Sak Surin, the male elephant gifted to Sri Lanka in 2001 will be brought back to Thailand for medical treatment on July 2, said Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa.

A team of veterinarian and mahouts were sent to prepare the elephant’s health for the eight-hour trip. A special cage, 2.10 metres wide, 6.60 metres long and 3.02 metres high was ordered to move the jumbo.

