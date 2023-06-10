Khorat Geopark Certified as UNESCO Global Geopark

Mun Bon Dam reservoir in Khok Krachai subdistrict in Khon Buri District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Mun Bon Dam reservoir in Khok Krachai subdistrict in Khon Buri District, Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: jacmwpompe. CC BY-SA 3.0.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA (NNT) – Thailand’s caretaker prime minister has received documents officially certifying Khorat Geopark in Nakhon Ratchasima as the second UNESCO Global Geopark in Thailand. This certification grants the province the distinction of being a UNESCO Triple Heritage City.

Nakhon Ratchasima is world’s 4th city to be declared ‘Triple Crown’ by UNESCO

Khorat Geopark received official approval from the UNESCO Executive Board as a Global Geopark on May 17. Earlier this week, UNESCO representative Libing Wang presented the documents affirming Khorat Geopark’s status as a UNESCO Global Geopark to Caretaker Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The Global Geopark status recognizes Nakhon Ratchasima province, often referred to as Khorat, as a UNESCO Triple Heritage City. The province’s Sakaerat area was deemed a Biosphere Reserve in 1976, and its Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai forest complex was granted UNESCO World Heritage Site status in 2005. Khorat Geopark’s certification makes Nakhon Ratchasima a Triple Heritage City.

