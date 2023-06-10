Khorat Geopark Certified as UNESCO Global Geopark









NAKHON RATCHASIMA (NNT) – Thailand’s caretaker prime minister has received documents officially certifying Khorat Geopark in Nakhon Ratchasima as the second UNESCO Global Geopark in Thailand. This certification grants the province the distinction of being a UNESCO Triple Heritage City.

Nakhon Ratchasima is world’s 4th city to be declared ‘Triple Crown’ by UNESCO

Khorat Geopark received official approval from the UNESCO Executive Board as a Global Geopark on May 17. Earlier this week, UNESCO representative Libing Wang presented the documents affirming Khorat Geopark’s status as a UNESCO Global Geopark to Caretaker Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The Global Geopark status recognizes Nakhon Ratchasima province, often referred to as Khorat, as a UNESCO Triple Heritage City. The province’s Sakaerat area was deemed a Biosphere Reserve in 1976, and its Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai forest complex was granted UNESCO World Heritage Site status in 2005. Khorat Geopark’s certification makes Nakhon Ratchasima a Triple Heritage City.

