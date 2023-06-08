New Corrections Dept rule ‘not for Thaksin Shinawatra’

Chiang Mai Women's Correctional Institution of the Thai Department of Corrections

Chiang Mai Women's Correctional Institution of the Thai Department of Corrections. Image: Matt Crampton / Flickr.




The Department of Corrections has clarified that a new regulation it issued is not intended to pave the way for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to serve his sentence outside of a prison if he returns to Thailand.

Thaksin says he will return to Thailand in July, despite potential consequences

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, the government’s legal expert, also said on Thursday that the regulation does not empower the director-general of the Department of Corrections to move any convicts out of prisons to be detained elsewhere as rumoured.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



