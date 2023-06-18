75-Year-Old Man Found Shot to Death at Forest in Kathu, Phuket

View of Phuket from a hill

View of Phuket, overlooking the Kata Noi, Kata Yai and Karon Beaches. from a hill. Photo: Oberpepe .




A 75 year old man was found shot to death in a forest near a dam in Kathu.

The Kathu Police were notified by local residents that they had found a dead body in a forest near a dam behind a golf course just after midnight (June 17th). Police, rescue workers, and the Phuket Express arrived near the scene which involved a 1.5 kilometer walk up a forested hill.

