75-Year-Old Man Found Shot to Death at Forest in Kathu, Phuket
A 75 year old man was found shot to death in a forest near a dam in Kathu.
The Kathu Police were notified by local residents that they had found a dead body in a forest near a dam behind a golf course just after midnight (June 17th). Police, rescue workers, and the Phuket Express arrived near the scene which involved a 1.5 kilometer walk up a forested hill.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
