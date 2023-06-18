Russian tourist attacked by Pattaya go-go bar guards
CHON BURI: A Russian tourist was injured in an attack by a group of guards at a go-go bar on Pattaya’s walking street early Sunday, police said.
Minivan Driver Blames Russian Tourist’s Screams for Causing Car Crash in Rayong
The incident occurred in front of a go-go bar on Pattaya’s walking street in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district and was reported to Pattaya police at about 3.30am.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.