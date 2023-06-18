Russian tourist attacked by Pattaya go-go bar guards

Night life in Pattaya, a beer bar near Walking Street

CHON BURI: A Russian tourist was injured in an attack by a group of guards at a go-go bar on Pattaya’s walking street early Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in front of a go-go bar on Pattaya’s walking street in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district and was reported to Pattaya police at about 3.30am.

