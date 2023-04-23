Prayut confident of making a comeback, but prepared ‘to go home’









Incumbent Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed confidence that his United Thai Nation Party will win enough seats in the upcoming election for him to be nominated as the next prime minister.

PM Prayut calls for unity ahead of election

He also said, however, that he is ready to accept whatever the poll results turn out to be. “I will just go home. Where else could I go?” he said when asked whether he would call it quits, politically, if his party and its allies are not able to muster enough support to form a coalition.

