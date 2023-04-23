Prayut confident of making a comeback, but prepared ‘to go home’

TN April 23, 2023 0
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in a recent photo at the government building in Bangkok

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in a recent photo at the government building in Bangkok. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook




Incumbent Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed confidence that his United Thai Nation Party will win enough seats in the upcoming election for him to be nominated as the next prime minister.

PM Prayut calls for unity ahead of election

He also said, however, that he is ready to accept whatever the poll results turn out to be. “I will just go home. Where else could I go?” he said when asked whether he would call it quits, politically, if his party and its allies are not able to muster enough support to form a coalition.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Father and son on Phuket beach

Thailand’s record-breaking hot summer has reached its peak

TN April 23, 2023 0
Traffic sign (Ding Daeng - Rama IX Road - Chaeng Watthana) in Khlong Toei

International hunt for two Chinese men after kidnap of tourist in Bangkok

TN April 22, 2023 0
Pheu Thai Logo 2021

Srettha Thavisin insists Pheu Thai won’t join with ‘coup parties’

TN April 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Father and son on Phuket beach

Thailand’s record-breaking hot summer has reached its peak

TN April 23, 2023 0
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in a recent photo at the government building in Bangkok

Prayut confident of making a comeback, but prepared ‘to go home’

TN April 23, 2023 0
Singapore Skyline at Night

Man sentenced to death for trafficking 1 kg of cannabis in Singapore

TN April 23, 2023 0
Traffic sign (Ding Daeng - Rama IX Road - Chaeng Watthana) in Khlong Toei

International hunt for two Chinese men after kidnap of tourist in Bangkok

TN April 22, 2023 0
Pheu Thai Logo 2021

Srettha Thavisin insists Pheu Thai won’t join with ‘coup parties’

TN April 22, 2023 0