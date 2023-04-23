Thailand’s record-breaking hot summer has reached its peak

April 23, 2023
Father and son on Phuket beach

Father and son on Phuket beach. Photo: Michelleraponi / Pixabay.




The hot season in Thailand is nearing the end and the country is approaching the rainy season, which is expected to officially begin in mid-May, Thai Meteorological Department deputy director-general Thanasit Iam-ananchai said.

Weatherman says current hot weather in Thailand does not qualify as a heat wave

Mr Thanasit, who is also the department’s spokesman, said the hot season in Thailand in fact reached its peak on April 15 when the temperature was measured at a record 44.6°C in Tak province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



