Thailand’s record-breaking hot summer has reached its peak









The hot season in Thailand is nearing the end and the country is approaching the rainy season, which is expected to officially begin in mid-May, Thai Meteorological Department deputy director-general Thanasit Iam-ananchai said.

Weatherman says current hot weather in Thailand does not qualify as a heat wave

Mr Thanasit, who is also the department’s spokesman, said the hot season in Thailand in fact reached its peak on April 15 when the temperature was measured at a record 44.6°C in Tak province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





