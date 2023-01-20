20 students in Samut Prakan sent to hospital with suspected food poisoning









About 20 students at a school in Thailand’s Samut Prakan province have been rushed to hospitals with symptoms associated with food poisoning.

The school, located on Soi Suksawat 8, was holding held a “pre-Children’s Day” celebration today (Friday), with several parents bringing food to the school for free distribution to students.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





