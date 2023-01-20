20 students in Samut Prakan sent to hospital with suspected food poisoning

8 hours ago TN
Thai grilled pork meatballs, Isan food. Street food vendor

Thai grilled pork meatballs, Isan food. Photo: falovelykids / Pixabay.




About 20 students at a school in Thailand’s Samut Prakan province have been rushed to hospitals with symptoms associated with food poisoning.

The school, located on Soi Suksawat 8, was holding held a “pre-Children’s Day” celebration today (Friday), with several parents bringing food to the school for free distribution to students.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai Ku Fa, the Government House of Thailand

Dinosaurs Installed at Government House for Children’s Day

18 hours ago TN
Koh Kret in Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi

Police to Seek Arrest Warrants for Scammers Linked to Nonthaburi Teen Suicide

3 days ago TN
Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok

SRT Suspends Nameplate Change for Bang Sue Grand Station

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai grilled pork meatballs, Isan food. Street food vendor

20 students in Samut Prakan sent to hospital with suspected food poisoning

8 hours ago TN
Thai Ku Fa, the Government House of Thailand

Dinosaurs Installed at Government House for Children’s Day

18 hours ago TN
Thai Baht Banknotes

Thai baht surges to its strongest level in 10 months

18 hours ago TN
General Prawit Wongsuwan

Prawit vows return Palang Pracharath party to power in General Election

18 hours ago TN
Taxi-meter in Bangkok

Taxi Fare Rise For First Time in 8 Years Takes Effect

18 hours ago TN