Dinosaurs Installed at Government House for Children’s Day

Government House of Thailand or Thai Ku Fa in Bangkok. Photo: Tranwill.









BANGKOK, Jan 13 (TNA) – Big dinosaur models have been installed at the Government House lawn to greet young visitors on the upcoming National Children’s Day, which falls on the second Saturday of January.

Five replica dinosaurs were supplied by the Mineral Resources Department. Children can participate in various activities such as exhibitions of robots, astronauts and microcars.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

