House paves way for first casino in Thailand
The House of Representatives on Thursday approved a full report of the proposal to set up a casino-entertainment zone in Thailand following a three-hour meeting to discuss the matter.
The report was prepared by a special committee set up in December 2021, following a 310 to nine House vote in favour of weighing up the economic value an entertainment complex, with a casino to attract foreign visitors, could have on the economy against potential issues that might arise.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Aekarach Sattaburuth
BANGKOK POST
