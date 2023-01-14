House paves way for first casino in Thailand

The Prime Minister debates at the meeting House of Representatives, Parliament of Thailand. Photo: Government of Thailand. CC BY 2.0.









The House of Representatives on Thursday approved a full report of the proposal to set up a casino-entertainment zone in Thailand following a three-hour meeting to discuss the matter.

The report was prepared by a special committee set up in December 2021, following a 310 to nine House vote in favour of weighing up the economic value an entertainment complex, with a casino to attract foreign visitors, could have on the economy against potential issues that might arise.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth

BANGKOK POST

