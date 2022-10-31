General Prawit Has No Comments on Dec 24 House Dissolution Speculation









BANGKOK, Oct 31 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon declined to comment on the speculation that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha would dissolve the House on Dec 24. He only told reporters to pose the question with Gen Prayut.

Gen Prawit refused to comment on Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew’s remark that the government could dissolve the House on Dec 24 so that House representatives would have enough time as required by law to switch parties for the next general election. Gen Prawit said only that reporters should ask Gen Prayut instead.

