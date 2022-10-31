October 31, 2022

General Prawit Has No Comments on Dec 24 House Dissolution Speculation

2 hours ago TN
Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan

Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Photo: Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK, Oct 31 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon declined to comment on the speculation that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha would dissolve the House on Dec 24. He only told reporters to pose the question with Gen Prayut.

Gen Prawit refused to comment on Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew’s remark that the government could dissolve the House on Dec 24 so that House representatives would have enough time as required by law to switch parties for the next general election. Gen Prawit said only that reporters should ask Gen Prayut instead.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Chinese man in custody on human trafficking charges

2 hours ago TN
Road in Seoul, South Korea

Thai National Reported Missing in Halloween Crush Is Found Safe

3 hours ago TN
Indian fast food restaurant in Thailand

Indian businessmen invest 25 million baht to open Southeast Asia’s largest Indian restaurant in Pattaya

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Chinese man in custody on human trafficking charges

2 hours ago TN
Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan

General Prawit Has No Comments on Dec 24 House Dissolution Speculation

2 hours ago TN
Road in Amphoe Non-Sung, Korat

Son arrested after mother fatally bashed in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 hours ago TN
Kuoni ambulance at the Amer Fort in Rajasthan, India

Suspension bridge collapses in India as hundreds of people cross it: at least 141 dead and dozens missing

2 hours ago TN
The popular Khao San Rd in Bangkok

Khaosan Halloween to go ahead with increased safety measures

2 hours ago TN