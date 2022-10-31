October 31, 2022

Son arrested after mother fatally bashed in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 hours ago TN
Road in Amphoe Non-Sung, Korat

Road in Amphoe Non-Sung, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo: Talkrabb. CC BY-SA 3.0.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A jobless man with a history of drug use was arrested after his elderly mother was bashed on the head and killed in Bua Yai district on Sunday, police said.

Banyen Yokbat, 70, was attacked about 3.30pm at her home in Ban Bua Yai community of Bua Yai Municipality.

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST



