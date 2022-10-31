Son arrested after mother fatally bashed in Nakhon Ratchasima









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A jobless man with a history of drug use was arrested after his elderly mother was bashed on the head and killed in Bua Yai district on Sunday, police said.

Banyen Yokbat, 70, was attacked about 3.30pm at her home in Ban Bua Yai community of Bua Yai Municipality.

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

