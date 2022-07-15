World RoboCup 2022 commences at BITEC center









BANGKOK (NNT) – World RoboCup 2022, an international scientific initiative for the advancement of robots, AI, and automation, has commenced in Bangkok, Thailand, via the higher education ministry and DES ministry, is representing the Asian continent in hosting the event this year.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn indicated the modern world relies on digital technology and advanced digital solutions are being implemented in various fields. AI, cloud technology, high-speed connections, and robotics present startups with opportunities to create economic value. Mr. Chaiwut explained that the work by a startup can be put to industrial use, which would enable the startup to attract investments from around the world.

